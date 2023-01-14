Neblio (NEBL) Price Hits $1.50 on Exchanges

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Neblio has a market cap of $29.63 million and $4.26 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded up 12.5% against the dollar. One Neblio coin can now be bought for about $1.50 or 0.00007222 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.55 or 0.00426076 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,254.62 or 0.30094559 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $183.64 or 0.00883597 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,748,946 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io.

Buying and Selling Neblio

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

