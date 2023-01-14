NB Private Equity Partners Limited Declares Dividend of $0.47 (LON:NBPE)

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (LON:NBPE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

NB Private Equity Partners Stock Performance

NBPE traded up GBX 5 ($0.06) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,610 ($19.62). The company had a trading volume of 22,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,502. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,603.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,575.55. The company has a quick ratio of 9.48, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.03. NB Private Equity Partners has a 1 year low of GBX 1,300 ($15.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,905.25 ($23.21). The company has a market cap of £753.01 million and a P/E ratio of 2,198.63.

NB Private Equity Partners Company Profile

NB Private Equity Partners Limited specializes in private equity fund of funds and co-investments. In fund of fund investments, it invests in private equity fund managed by other sponsors and funds of funds managed by the investment manager. In co-investments, it makes direct investments alongside other sponsors.

