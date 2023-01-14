Navcoin Price Hits $0.0495 on Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0495 or 0.00000237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 27% against the dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $3.73 million and approximately $3,218.06 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00101973 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00196965 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00059743 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004907 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00030516 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000348 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,280,944 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.