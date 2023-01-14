National American University (OTCMKTS:NAUH) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.09

National American University Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NAUH – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.09 and traded as high as $0.11. National American University shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 100 shares traded.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09.
National American University Holdings, Inc owns and operates National American University (NAU) that provides professional and technical postsecondary education primarily for working adults and other non-traditional students in the United States. It operates in two segments, NAU and Other. The company offers diploma, associate, baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in business-related disciplines, such as accounting, management, business administration, and information technology; healthcare-related disciplines, including occupational therapy, medical assisting, nursing, surgical technology, and healthcare information and management; legal-related disciplines comprising paralegal, criminal justice, and professional legal studies; and higher education.
