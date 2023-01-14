Nano (XNO) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3.55 Million

Nano (XNO) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. In the last week, Nano has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00003818 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a market capitalization of $105.93 million and approximately $3.55 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,819.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.60 or 0.00420749 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00016565 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.50 or 0.00842954 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00107437 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.13 or 0.00601007 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004776 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00216773 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

