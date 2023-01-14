Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. Raises Stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. NMI makes up approximately 2.7% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of NMI worth $5,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NMI by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,781,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,172,000 after acquiring an additional 182,001 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NMI by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,845,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,532,000 after acquiring an additional 153,564 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NMI by 15.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,053,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,585,000 after acquiring an additional 551,924 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in NMI by 4.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,613,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,165,000 after acquiring an additional 137,916 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in NMI by 6.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,693,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,538,000 after acquiring an additional 152,405 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $21.50 on Friday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $27.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.75 and its 200 day moving average is $20.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.28.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. NMI had a net margin of 54.43% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $130.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

NMIH has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NMI from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NMI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Sunday, October 16th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of NMI to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NMI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

