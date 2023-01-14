Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. Has $18.19 Million Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. EQT makes up approximately 8.1% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $18,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 2.9% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of EQT by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 50,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 0.9% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 1.2% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,366 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EQT by 15.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at EQT

In other EQT news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of EQT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $4,104,433.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 297,787 shares in the company, valued at $12,373,049.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

EQT Stock Down 0.4 %

EQT stock opened at $34.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.05. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $51.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering cut shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of EQT from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. PETERS & COMPAN reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of EQT from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.41.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

