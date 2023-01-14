MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) versus Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS) Head to Head Contrast

Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Rating) and MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Heart Test Laboratories and MSA Safety’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heart Test Laboratories $10,000.00 738.33 -$4.83 million N/A N/A MSA Safety $1.40 billion 3.78 $21.34 million $1.68 80.32

MSA Safety has higher revenue and earnings than Heart Test Laboratories.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heart Test Laboratories N/A N/A N/A MSA Safety 4.46% 25.89% 9.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Heart Test Laboratories and MSA Safety’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Heart Test Laboratories and MSA Safety, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heart Test Laboratories 0 0 2 0 3.00 MSA Safety 0 0 1 0 3.00

Heart Test Laboratories presently has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 511.59%. MSA Safety has a consensus price target of $161.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.31%. Given Heart Test Laboratories’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Heart Test Laboratories is more favorable than MSA Safety.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of MSA Safety shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of MSA Safety shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MSA Safety beats Heart Test Laboratories on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heart Test Laboratories

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc., a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional 12-lead resting ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air. Its core product offerings also comprise breathing apparatus products, such as self-contained breathing apparatus; hand-held portable gas detection instruments; industrial head protection products; firefighter helmets and protective apparel; and fall protection equipment, including confined space equipment, harnesses, lanyards, and self-retracting lifelines, as well as engineered systems. In addition, the company offers air-purifying respirators, eye and face protection products, ballistic helmets, and gas masks. It serves distributors and end-users through indirect and direct sales channels. The company offers its product under the V-Gard, Cairns, and Gallet brand names. MSA Safety Incorporated was founded in 1914 and is based in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania.

