Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Shares Down 0.4%

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.85 and last traded at $3.85. 14 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.85.

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 47 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $2.6 billion and approximately 8.3 million square feet of leasable space.

