Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Upgraded to Hold by Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Odeon Capital Group currently has $88.75 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.61.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of MS opened at $91.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.35 and its 200 day moving average is $84.82. The company has a market capitalization of $154.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Surevest LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.0% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 11.3% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.