Morgan Stanley Increases SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $374.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $344.00 to $374.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $269.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $419.00 to $379.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $344.00.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $315.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 155.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.28. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $190.15 and a one year high of $375.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $836.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.69 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 4.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.46, for a total value of $726,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 157,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,674,254.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,102,625 in the last 90 days. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SolarEdge Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,454,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,575,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 476,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,570,000 after acquiring an additional 260,203 shares in the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 278.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 345,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,930,000 after acquiring an additional 254,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2,321.3% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 209,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,566,000 after acquiring an additional 200,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

