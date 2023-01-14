Monashee Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 369,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Cidara Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 23,588 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 21,837 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $128,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 25.9% during the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 37,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M Jr increased its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 9.7% in the second quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 635,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 56,100 shares in the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, December 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Cidara Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.66. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.33.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $40.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.50 million. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 54.21% and a negative return on equity of 480.89%. On average, analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.