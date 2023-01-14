Monashee Investment Management LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT)

Monashee Investment Management LLC lessened its position in 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 0.18% of 2seventy bio worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the first quarter worth about $53,909,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,854,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,189,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,549,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of 2seventy bio by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 891,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,763,000 after purchasing an additional 408,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

2seventy bio Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSVT opened at $10.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.11. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $22.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

2seventy bio ( NASDAQ:TSVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 million. 2seventy bio had a negative return on equity of 77.38% and a negative net margin of 568.59%. Research analysts predict that 2seventy bio, Inc. will post -8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 3,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $39,192.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,136.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other 2seventy bio news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 3,794 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $39,192.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,136.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Nicola Heffron sold 7,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $107,527.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,457.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,548 shares of company stock valued at $221,005. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on TSVT shares. Guggenheim assumed coverage on 2seventy bio in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of 2seventy bio from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of 2seventy bio from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

2seventy bio Profile

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

See Also

