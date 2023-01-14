Monashee Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the third quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 143,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,666,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $559,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $239.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.06.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $235.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.58 and a twelve month high of $242.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by ($1.46). The business had revenue of $264.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.81 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 123.02% and a negative return on equity of 430.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.72) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile



Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

