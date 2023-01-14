Monashee Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 369,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 37,225 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $128,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 21,837 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr lifted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 635,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 56,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 23,588 shares during the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDTX opened at $1.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.66. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.33.

Cidara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CDTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $40.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.50 million. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 54.21% and a negative return on equity of 480.89%. Research analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, December 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

