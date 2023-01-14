Monashee Investment Management LLC Makes New $392,000 Investment in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAX. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in Patria Investments by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 278,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Patria Investments during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Patria Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Patria Investments by 3,256.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 13,027 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PAX opened at $15.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.78. Patria Investments Limited has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $19.20. The firm has a market cap of $817.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.50.

Patria Investments ( NYSE:PAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $57.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.12 million. Patria Investments had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 27.92%. Analysts anticipate that Patria Investments Limited will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.171 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Patria Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 165.86%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Patria Investments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

