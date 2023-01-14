Monashee Investment Management LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO)

Monashee Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,058 shares during the quarter. DocGo comprises about 0.6% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of DocGo worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in DocGo by 226.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in DocGo during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in DocGo during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in DocGo during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in DocGo by 99.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DCGO opened at $8.30 on Friday. DocGo Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $11.41. The firm has a market cap of $850.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54.

DocGo ( NASDAQ:DCGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. DocGo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $104.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DocGo Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

