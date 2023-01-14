Monashee Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 60,000 IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,199,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,870,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,929,000 after acquiring an additional 177,663 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 425,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 153,022 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,987,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 87,482 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of IDYA stock opened at $18.72 on Friday. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.14 and a 12-month high of $19.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average of $15.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.69. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 17.15% and a negative net margin of 105.60%. The company had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. Research analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IDYA. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wedbush increased their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

