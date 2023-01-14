Monashee Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 320,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000. SoFi Technologies accounts for approximately 0.6% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SOFI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 7.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 20.0% in the second quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 8.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 8.4% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 8.9% in the second quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SOFI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.79.

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %

SOFI opened at $5.44 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average is $5.58.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $423.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.96 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 26.64%. Research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 132,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $568,854.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,768,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,458,091.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 1,040,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,577,304 in the last three months. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Featured Stories

