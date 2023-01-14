Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 754.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 14,182.9% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $192.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $217.25. The stock has a market cap of $73.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.27.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.51). Moderna had a return on equity of 70.03% and a net margin of 55.00%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $141,473.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,161.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $141,473.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,161.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $8,212,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,126,633.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 495,899 shares of company stock valued at $83,759,086. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.14.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

