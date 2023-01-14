Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 543 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,968 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 108,591 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 174,466 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $16,882,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,811 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,534 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE ABT opened at $113.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $197.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $130.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.20 and a 200-day moving average of $105.65.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.75.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

