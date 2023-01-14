Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,954 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 150,550 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,563,000 after acquiring an additional 14,095 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 27,920 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,546 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $255.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $203.65 and a 12-month high of $291.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.46. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TD Securities cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $221.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

