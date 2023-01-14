Modera Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 193.9% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IWR opened at $71.29 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.73 and a 52 week high of $80.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.12.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

