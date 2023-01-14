Mobile Tornado Group (LON:MBT) Shares Down 10.3%

Shares of Mobile Tornado Group plc (LON:MBT – Get Rating) fell 10.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.75 ($0.02). 733,595 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 490% from the average session volume of 124,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.95 ($0.02).

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.65 million and a P/E ratio of -8.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.18.

Mobile Tornado Group plc provides instant communication mobile applications worldwide. It offers Push-to-Talk solution (PTT) that provides one-to-one calls or broadcast to a large group with a single push of a button; PTT Security solution used for secure communications, which eliminates the risk of interception from third parties; and Push-To-Message, Push-To-Alert, and Push-To-Locate solutions.

