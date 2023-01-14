Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 7,600 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $19,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 133,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,807,000 after acquiring an additional 16,165 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth about $248,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $716,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AJG. Truist Financial increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.23.

In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total transaction of $1,927,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 111,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,408,686.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,595,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total transaction of $1,927,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 111,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,408,686.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,555 shares of company stock worth $7,355,347 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $196.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.50. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $147.32 and a 52 week high of $201.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.16%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

