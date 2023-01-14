Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 30,100 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,100 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Southern were worth $22,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 10.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 684,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,575,000 after purchasing an additional 65,826 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Southern by 1.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 38,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 10.5% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 44,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 16.8% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Southern by 7.2% during the third quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,071 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,545 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of Southern stock opened at $70.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.35. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.71 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $76.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Southern from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.62.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

