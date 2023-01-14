Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Reduces Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,861 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.05% of Lululemon Athletica worth $18,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 440.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $315.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $337.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.17. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $410.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.35.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

LULU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Argus dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $464.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.46.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

