Mizuho Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $294.00 price objective on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $300.00 to $277.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $278.78.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 0.1 %

PXD opened at $238.99 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $194.54 and a one year high of $288.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $235.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by $0.05. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $5.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.56%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 958 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $993,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

