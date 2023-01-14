Mizuho Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Antero Resources (NYSE:AR)

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $51.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Tudor Pickering lowered Antero Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Antero Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Antero Resources from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.40.

NYSE:AR opened at $29.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Antero Resources has a one year low of $15.98 and a one year high of $48.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 3.50.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.25). Antero Resources had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $6,862,834.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,779,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,937,165.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $97,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,117.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $6,862,834.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,779,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,937,165.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

