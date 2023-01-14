Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Purchases 667 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,846 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 239.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 638 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $77.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.27. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $50.92 and a 52-week high of $84.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Several research firms have weighed in on RIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($70.66) to GBX 6,200 ($75.54) in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,040 ($73.59) to GBX 5,700 ($69.44) in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,990.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

