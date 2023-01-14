Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 1.0% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 157.1% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 177.2% in the second quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $175.24 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.37 and a 1-year high of $186.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.35 and a 200-day moving average of $176.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $241.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.36.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

