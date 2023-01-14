Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Acquires 250 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 184.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Cynosure Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cynosure Management LLC now owns 16,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 12.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE SITE opened at $132.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.36. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.36 and a 12 month high of $206.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SITE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $116.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.