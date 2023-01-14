Mina (MINA) Hits Market Capitalization of $447.08 Million

Mina (MINA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Mina coin can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00002660 BTC on exchanges. Mina has a market capitalization of $447.08 million and $32.96 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mina has traded up 24.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mina Profile

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 806,116,572 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 805,401,995.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.55761977 USD and is up 8.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $23,666,798.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

