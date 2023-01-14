Midas (MIDAS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.21 Million

Midas (MIDAS) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One Midas token can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00002232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Midas has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar. Midas has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and $234.55 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.99 or 0.00422505 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,214.64 or 0.29842372 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.03 or 0.00854891 BTC.

About Midas

Midas (CRYPTO:MIDAS) is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. The official website for Midas is midas.investments. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Midas’ official message board is blog.midas.investments. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Midas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 0.4644128 USD and is up 7.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $234.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Midas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Midas using one of the exchanges listed above.

