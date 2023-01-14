Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.44

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.44 and traded as low as C$0.39. Microbix Biosystems shares last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 6,000 shares traded.
Microbix Biosystems Stock Down 2.5 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.48. The company has a market cap of C$54.21 million and a P/E ratio of 19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 7.84.
Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microbix Biosystems Inc. will post 0.0404762 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Microbix Biosystems Company Profile
Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, develops and commercializes proprietary biological and technological solutions for human health and wellbeing in North America, Europe, and internationally. It manufactures a range of critical biological materials for the diagnostics industry, notably test ingredients for immunoassays and quality assessment and proficiency testing controls (QAPs) that support sample collection devices.
