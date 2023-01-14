M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) PT Raised to GBX 220 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 195 ($2.38) to GBX 220 ($2.68) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MGPUF. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 200 ($2.44) to GBX 205 ($2.50) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of M&G from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of M&G in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 210 ($2.56) to GBX 181 ($2.21) in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of M&G from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, M&G presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $210.37.

MGPUF opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average is $2.27. M&G has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $3.00.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

