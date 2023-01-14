M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Price Target Increased to GBX 220 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 195 ($2.38) to GBX 220 ($2.68) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 200 ($2.44) to GBX 205 ($2.50) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of M&G in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 210 ($2.56) to GBX 181 ($2.21) in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of M&G from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of M&G from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $210.37.

Get M&G alerts:

M&G Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MGPUF opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. M&G has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.27.

About M&G

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.