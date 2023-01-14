M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $14.45 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $14,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank lifted its stake in Fiserv by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 16,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 3.0% during the second quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in Fiserv by 2.4% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at $23,139,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total value of $68,520,671.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,647,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,365,741.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,139,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,743,594 shares of company stock worth $177,762,793. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $102.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.86 and its 200-day moving average is $100.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $110.94.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.47.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.