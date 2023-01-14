M&G Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,608 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,600,000 after buying an additional 488,601 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,376,250 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,368,364,000 after purchasing an additional 64,692 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,923,599 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $921,943,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,337,842 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $641,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,238,416 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $593,548,000 after purchasing an additional 81,508 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.6 %

COST stock opened at $485.25 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $215.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $489.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $501.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.68.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,452 shares of company stock worth $2,651,811 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

