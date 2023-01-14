Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPF) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports.
Metso Outotec Oyj Stock Performance
OTCMKTS OUKPF opened at $11.24 on Tuesday. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $12.06.
About Metso Outotec Oyj
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Metso Outotec Oyj (OUKPF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’s What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.