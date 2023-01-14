Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPF) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Metso Outotec Oyj Stock Performance

OTCMKTS OUKPF opened at $11.24 on Tuesday. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $12.06.

About Metso Outotec Oyj

Metso Outotec Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

