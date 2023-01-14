MetLife (NYSE:MET) PT Raised to $88.00 at Morgan Stanley

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of MetLife from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.36.

MetLife Price Performance

MetLife stock opened at $71.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.98. MetLife has a 1 year low of $57.41 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $23.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.89 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.19%.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In related news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other MetLife news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,738.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,855.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,401 shares of company stock worth $2,706,824. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MetLife

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 89.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 1,065.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

