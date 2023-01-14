Metahero Price Up 19% Over Last 7 Days (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 14th. Metahero has a market capitalization of $21.81 million and $955,847.26 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Metahero has traded 19% higher against the dollar. One Metahero token can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.93 or 0.01475777 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00007607 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000211 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00017610 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000514 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00028993 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $364.22 or 0.01751243 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

