McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by First International Bank & Trust

First International Bank & Trust lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,289 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 0.4% of First International Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 520.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in McDonald’s by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 225 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $262.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.00.

MCD stock opened at $268.89 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $281.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $270.49 and a 200-day moving average of $259.92.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

