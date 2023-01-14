Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $80.06

Shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.06 and traded as high as $83.52. Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $83.28, with a volume of 3,893,532 shares traded.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.23 and its 200 day moving average is $76.31.

Get Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.6% in the second quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 21,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.0% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.6% in the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

About Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.