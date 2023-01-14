Mask Network (MASK) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $203.59 Million

Mask Network (MASK) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One Mask Network token can currently be purchased for $2.99 or 0.00014300 BTC on major exchanges. Mask Network has a total market capitalization of $203.59 million and approximately $117.69 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mask Network has traded up 26.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Mask Network

Mask Network’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,200,000 tokens. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mask Network’s official message board is news.mask.io. Mask Network’s official website is www.mask.io.

Buying and Selling Mask Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

