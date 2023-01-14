Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MPC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.8 %

MPC stock traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $121.93. 2,777,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,393,499. Marathon Petroleum has a one year low of $67.49 and a one year high of $127.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $57.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.27.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $47.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 25.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $9,516,090.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,596 shares in the company, valued at $29,515,803.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 212,070 shares of company stock worth $25,617,038. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

