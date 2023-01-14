Mammoth Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $19.57 Million (MMT)

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 10% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 14th. One Mammoth token can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Mammoth has a total market capitalization of $19.57 million and approximately $27,350.76 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mammoth has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00010969 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00030851 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00045044 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004738 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00018193 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000724 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00230952 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000111 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Mammoth Token Profile

Mammoth is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 tokens. The official website for Mammoth is mmtchain.io. Mammoth’s official message board is medium.com/@mmtchain. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mammoth

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00280905 USD and is down -1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $14,455.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mammoth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mammoth using one of the exchanges listed above.

