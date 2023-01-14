Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Trading Up 7%

Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM – Get Rating) was up 7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46. Approximately 25,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 50,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Haywood Securities dropped their price objective on Lumina Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.20 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.

Get Lumina Gold alerts:

Lumina Gold Stock Up 7.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.34. The stock has a market cap of C$173.12 million and a P/E ratio of -10.22.

About Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold ( CVE:LUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lumina Gold Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lumina Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumina Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.