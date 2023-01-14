Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,887,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 379,707 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica makes up 1.4% of Jennison Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 3.83% of Lululemon Athletica worth $1,366,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 440.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 82.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LULU opened at $315.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $337.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.17. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $410.70.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LULU. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $516.00 to $488.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $383.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.46.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

