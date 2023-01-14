Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 475 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Danaher by 31.9% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 3.2% during the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 2.5% during the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. grew its position in Danaher by 1.1% in the second quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 3,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.00.

In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749 in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DHR opened at $273.62 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $303.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $264.37 and a 200 day moving average of $268.05. The company has a market capitalization of $199.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

